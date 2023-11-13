Can we expect Nathan MacKinnon scoring a goal when the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday? To assist you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Will Nathan MacKinnon score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

MacKinnon stats and insights

MacKinnon has scored in six of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has attempted six shots in two games versus the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.

MacKinnon has picked up four assists on the power play.

MacKinnon averages 5.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

MacKinnon recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 1 0 1 19:01 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 3 1 2 23:32 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 2 1 1 24:22 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:47 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 2 0 2 20:28 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 18:23 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 24:16 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 23:16 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 20:18 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 19:37 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

