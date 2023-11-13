Will Mikko Rantanen find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche face off against the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Mikko Rantanen score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: -105 (Bet $10.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Rantanen stats and insights

In seven of 13 games this season, Rantanen has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In two games versus the Kraken this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.

Rantanen has picked up three goals and three assists on the power play.

Rantanen averages 3.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.8%.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

Rantanen recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 1 1 0 19:30 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:45 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 3 2 1 25:36 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:28 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 2 1 1 19:30 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 22:27 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 4 1 3 20:46 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 18:39 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:45 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

