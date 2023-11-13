In the upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Logan O'Connor to score a goal for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In three of 13 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has taken one shot in two games against the Kraken this season, and has scored one goal.

O'Connor has zero points on the power play.

O'Connor's shooting percentage is 20.0%, and he averages 1.2 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.

O'Connor recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:40 Home L 8-2 11/9/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:11 Home L 4-3 11/7/2023 Devils 1 0 1 14:38 Home W 6-3 11/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:37 Away L 7-0 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:49 Home W 4-1 10/29/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:25 Away L 4-0 10/26/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 10:44 Away L 4-0 10/24/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 8:46 Away W 7-4 10/21/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 12:30 Home W 6-4 10/19/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 12:00 Home W 4-0

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

