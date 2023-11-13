Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal when the Colorado Avalanche play the Seattle Kraken on Monday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kurtis MacDermid score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDermid 2022-23 stats and insights

MacDermid scored in one of 44 games last season, and it was just a single goal.

MacDermid produced no points on the power play last season.

He took 0.3 shots per game, sinking 5.0% of them.

Kraken 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kraken gave up 252 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.

The Kraken earned three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 22 hits and 13.7 blocked shots per game.

MacDermid recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Blues 0 0 0 6:15 Home L 8-2 11/1/2023 Blues 0 0 0 5:54 Home W 4-1 10/11/2023 Kings 0 0 0 3:06 Away W 5-2

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023

Monday, November 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

