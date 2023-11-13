Will Jonathan Drouin Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 13?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is set for Monday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Drouin find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Jonathan Drouin score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)
Drouin stats and insights
- Drouin is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- He has taken two shots in two games against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
- Drouin has zero points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kraken are conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.9 hits and 15.1 blocked shots per game.
Drouin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:31
|Home
|L 8-2
|11/7/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:11
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|L 7-0
|10/29/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|12:15
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/26/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|13:14
|Away
|L 4-0
|10/24/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|10:32
|Away
|W 7-4
|10/21/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|11:58
|Home
|W 6-4
|10/19/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:14
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/17/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Away
|W 4-1
|10/14/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:23
|Away
|W 2-1 SO
Avalanche vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 13, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
