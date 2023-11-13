Cale Makar and the Colorado Avalanche will play the Seattle Kraken at 10:00 PM ET on Monday, at Climate Pledge Arena. Prop bets for Makar in that upcoming Avalanche-Kraken game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Cale Makar vs. Kraken Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -139)

Makar Season Stats Insights

Makar's plus-minus this season, in 23:50 per game on the ice, is +8.

In three of 13 games this season, Makar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In nine of 13 games this year, Makar has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 13 games this season, Makar has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Makar's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 67.5% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Makar going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 58.2%.

Makar Stats vs. the Kraken

The Kraken have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -12 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Seattle 13 Games 12 16 Points 8 3 Goals 1 13 Assists 7

