Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Kraken on November 13, 2023
Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mikko Rantanen, Jaden Schwartz and others in the Colorado Avalanche-Seattle Kraken matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Avalanche vs. Kraken Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)
Rantanen has been vital to Colorado this season, with 19 points in 13 games.
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +160)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)
Cale Makar has accumulated 16 points (1.2 per game), scoring three goals and adding 13 assists.
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|5
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Nathan MacKinnon has 15 total points for Colorado, with six goals and nine assists.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|6
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken
Jaden Schwartz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Schwartz has scored eight goals (0.5 per game) and collected six assists (0.4 per game), contributing to the Seattle offense with 14 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.7 shots per game, shooting 19.5%.
Schwartz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 11
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 9
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|0
|1
|1
|3
Vince Dunn Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)
Vince Dunn is one of the impact players on offense for Seattle with 13 total points (0.9 per game), with two goals and 11 assists in 15 games.
Dunn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Oilers
|Nov. 11
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 9
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Coyotes
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Flames
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Nov. 2
|1
|0
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.