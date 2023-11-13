The Colorado Avalanche (8-5) will attempt to halt a three-game road losing streak when they square off against the Seattle Kraken (5-7-3) on Monday, November 13 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW.

During the past 10 games for the Avalanche, their offense has totaled 32 goals while their defense has conceded 38 (they have a 5-5-0 record in those games). In 39 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (17.9% conversion rate).

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Monday's matchup.

Avalanche vs. Kraken Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this encounter calls for a final score of Kraken 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Kraken (+125)

Kraken (+125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Kraken (+1.5)

Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in overtime matchups as part of an 8-5 overall record.

In the one game this season the Avalanche scored just one goal, they won.

Colorado has lost the only game this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in eight games (7-1-0, 14 points).

In the five games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (10 points).

In the nine games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Colorado is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents three times, and went 1-2-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Kraken AVG Kraken Rank 16th 3.23 Goals Scored 2.6 29th 19th 3.31 Goals Allowed 3.4 21st 4th 34.2 Shots 29.9 22nd 9th 29.2 Shots Allowed 31.3 21st 23rd 16.33% Power Play % 26.67% 7th 7th 85.19% Penalty Kill % 72.09% 27th

Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

