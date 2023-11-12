In the Week 10 game between the Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will T.J. Hockenson hit paydirt? Read on for odds and info on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Saints?

Odds to score a TD this game: +162 (Bet $10 to win $16.20 if he scores a TD)

Hockenson has accumulated a 547-yard year on 60 catches with three scores so far. He has been targeted on 80 occasions, and averages 60.8 yards.

In two of nine games this year, Hockenson has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

T.J. Hockenson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 9 8 35 0 Week 2 @Eagles 8 7 66 2 Week 3 Chargers 11 8 78 0 Week 4 @Panthers 3 2 24 0 Week 5 Chiefs 8 5 51 0 Week 6 @Bears 8 6 50 0 Week 7 49ers 12 11 86 0 Week 8 @Packers 9 6 88 1 Week 9 @Falcons 12 7 69 0

