Minnesota Vikings receiver T.J. Hockenson has a difficult matchup in Week 10 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), playing the New Orleans Saints. The Saints are giving up the seventh-fewest passing yards in the league, 192 per game.

Hockenson has a 547-yard year thus far (60.8 yards per game), with three touchdowns. He has reeled in 60 balls on 80 targets.

Hockenson vs. the Saints

Hockenson vs the Saints (since 2021): No games

No games New Orleans has given up 100 or more receiving yards to one opposing receiver in the 2023 season.

11 players have hauled in a TD pass against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has given up at least two TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The Saints allow 192 passing yards per game, the NFL's seventh-ranked pass defense this season.

Opponents of the Saints have scored 12 touchdowns through the air (1.3 per game). The Saints' defense is 20th in the NFL in that category.

T.J. Hockenson Receiving Props vs. the Saints

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Hockenson Receiving Insights

In five of nine games this season, Hockenson has exceeded his prop for receiving yards.

Hockenson has been targeted on 80 of his team's 351 passing attempts this season (22.8% target share).

He has been targeted 80 times, averaging 6.8 yards per target (92nd in NFL).

In two of nine games this year, Hockenson has a touchdown reception, including more than one TD in one of those games.

He has three total touchdowns this season (13.6% of his team's 22 offensive TDs).

With eight red zone targets, Hockenson has been on the receiving end of 14.5% of his team's 55 red zone pass attempts.

Hockenson's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Falcons 11/5/2023 Week 9 12 TAR / 7 REC / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 10/29/2023 Week 8 9 TAR / 6 REC / 88 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. 49ers 10/23/2023 Week 7 12 TAR / 11 REC / 86 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/15/2023 Week 6 8 TAR / 6 REC / 50 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chiefs 10/8/2023 Week 5 8 TAR / 5 REC / 51 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

