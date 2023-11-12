On Sunday, November 12, 2023, the Houston Rockets (0-3) take the court against the Denver Nuggets (3-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Space City Home Network and ALT.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, November 12

Sunday, November 12 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Space City Home Network, ALT

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 11.8 boards and 9.8 assists per game, shooting 63.2% from the floor (seventh in league).

Jamal Murray put up 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists last year. Defensively, he posted 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Aaron Gordon averaged 16.3 points last season, plus 3.0 assists and 6.6 boards.

Michael Porter Jr. recorded 17.4 points, 5.5 boards and 1.0 assists. At the other end, he pus up 0.6 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's stats last season were 10.8 points, 2.8 boards and 2.4 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 42.3% from downtown (ninth in league), with an average of 1.8 made treys.

Rockets Players to Watch

Fred VanVleet collected 19.3 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.2 assists last season. He also drained 39.3% of his shots from the floor and 34.2% from 3-point range, with 3.0 triples per game (seventh in NBA).

Per game, Alperen Sengun recorded 14.8 points, 9.0 boards and 3.9 assists. He also averaged 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Jalen Green recorded 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 3.7 assists. He sank 41.6% of his shots from the floor and 33.8% from 3-point range, with 2.5 treys per game.

Jabari Smith Jr. posted 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists. He sank 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 30.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.5 treys per game.

Dillon Brooks put up 14.3 points, 3.3 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, plus 0.9 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Rockets Nuggets 110.7 Points Avg. 115.8 118.6 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 45.7% Field Goal % 50.4% 32.7% Three Point % 37.9%

