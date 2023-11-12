Will Justin Jefferson Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Justin Jefferson was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings take on the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're looking for Jefferson's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
In terms of season stats, Jefferson has been targeted 53 times and has 36 catches for 571 yards (15.9 per reception) and three TDs.
Justin Jefferson Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- The Vikings have listed four other receiviers on the injury report this week:
- K.J. Osborn (DNP/concussion): 32 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Johnny Mundt (LP/knee): 3 Rec; 37 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
- T.J. Hockenson (LP/ribs): 60 Rec; 547 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Jefferson 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|53
|36
|571
|182
|3
|15.9
Jefferson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|12
|9
|150
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|13
|11
|159
|0
|Week 3
|Chargers
|13
|7
|149
|1
|Week 4
|@Panthers
|9
|6
|85
|2
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|6
|3
|28
|0
