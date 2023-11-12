Will Joshua Dobbs Score a Touchdown Against the Saints in Week 10?
The Minnesota Vikings and the New Orleans Saints are set to square off in a Week 10 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Joshua Dobbs get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent stats and trends.
Will Joshua Dobbs score a touchdown against the Saints?
Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)
- So far this year Dobbs has run for 324 yards on 54 carries (36 ypg), with four rushing touchdowns.
- Dobbs has found the end zone on the ground in four games this year.
Joshua Dobbs Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Commanders
|21
|30
|132
|0
|0
|3
|-3
|0
|Week 2
|Giants
|21
|31
|228
|1
|0
|3
|41
|1
|Week 3
|Cowboys
|17
|21
|189
|1
|0
|6
|55
|0
|Week 4
|@49ers
|28
|41
|265
|2
|0
|12
|48
|0
|Week 5
|Bengals
|15
|32
|166
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|21
|41
|235
|0
|1
|7
|47
|0
|Week 7
|@Seahawks
|19
|33
|146
|0
|0
|7
|43
|1
|Week 8
|Ravens
|25
|37
|208
|2
|2
|6
|26
|1
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|20
|30
|158
|2
|0
|7
|66
|1
