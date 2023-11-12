Will Johnny Mundt Play in Week 10? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Johnny Mundt was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Minnesota Vikings have a game against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 10. If you're trying to find Mundt's stats, here's everything you need to know about the product.
Heading into Week 10, Mundt has three receptions for 37 yards -- 12.3 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on three occasions.
Johnny Mundt Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Knee
- There are four other pass catchers on the injury report for the Vikings this week:
- K.J. Osborn (DNP/concussion): 32 Rec; 377 Rec Yds; 2 Rec TDs
- Jalen Nailor (FP/hamstring): 0 Rec
- Justin Jefferson (LP/hamstring): 36 Rec; 571 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
- T.J. Hockenson (LP/ribs): 60 Rec; 547 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs
Week 10 Injury Reports
Vikings vs. Saints Game Info
- Game Day: November 12, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Mundt 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|3
|3
|37
|40
|0
|12.3
Mundt Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 5
|Chiefs
|1
|1
|11
|0
|Week 8
|@Packers
|1
|1
|8
|0
|Week 9
|@Falcons
|1
|1
|18
|0
