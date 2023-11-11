The South Dakota Coyotes (7-2) hit the road for an MVFC showdown against the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (6-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the DakotaDome.

Defensively, South Dakota has been a top-25 unit, ranking fourth-best by surrendering only 16.1 points per game. The offense ranks 83rd (22.1 points per game). North Dakota ranks 38th with 383.3 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 80th with 371.4 total yards given up per contest on the defensive side of the ball.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Vermillion, South Dakota

Vermillion, South Dakota Venue: DakotaDome

South Dakota vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

South Dakota North Dakota 318.7 (87th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 383.3 (40th) 342.4 (58th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 371.4 (82nd) 139.7 (71st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.2 (49th) 179 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 227.1 (46th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (79th) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (10th)

South Dakota Stats Leaders

Aidan Bouman has compiled 1,611 yards (179 ypg) on 132-of-194 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Travis Theis, has carried the ball 131 times for 631 yards (70.1 per game), scoring five times.

Charles Pierre Jr. has piled up 287 yards on 47 carries, scoring three times.

Carter Bell's leads his squad with 520 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 30 receptions (out of 21 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

JJ Galbreath has hauled in 30 receptions totaling 403 yards, finding the end zone four times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Jack Martens has been the target of 23 passes and hauled in 23 grabs for 289 yards, an average of 32.1 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster has racked up 1,816 yards on 72.1% passing while collecting 17 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth has rushed for 499 yards on 66 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Isaiah Smith has been given 64 carries and totaled 410 yards with two touchdowns.

Bo Belquist has collected 48 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 585 (65 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has five touchdowns.

Wesley Eliodor has put up a 229-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 19 passes on 20 targets.

Red Wilson has racked up 201 reciving yards (22.3 ypg) this season.

