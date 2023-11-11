In the game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits and Youngstown State Penguins on Saturday, November 11 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Jackrabbits to come away with the victory. Wanting predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

South Dakota State vs. Youngstown State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-17.8) 56.2 South Dakota State 37, Youngstown State 19

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits are 1-2-0 against the spread this year.

No Jackrabbits three games with a set total this year have gone over the total.

Youngstown State Betting Info (2023)

The Penguins are 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

One Penguins game (out of three) has hit the over this season.

Jackrabbits vs. Penguins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Youngstown State 34.9 25.2 43.2 21.4 24.5 30.0 South Dakota State 38.3 11.9 36.2 13.2 31.3 11.3

