Should you wager on Ryan Johansen to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues face off on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Ryan Johansen score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Johansen stats and insights

In four of 12 games this season, Johansen has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has attempted two shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has three goals, plus one assist.

Johansen's shooting percentage is 16.1%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

