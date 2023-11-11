Big 12 action pits the No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2) against the UCF Knights (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Cowboys are favored by 2.5 points. An over/under of 64.5 points has been set for the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma State vs. UCF matchup.

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Oklahoma State Moneyline UCF Moneyline BetMGM Oklahoma State (-2.5) 64.5 -150 +125 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Oklahoma State (-2.5) 64.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Oklahoma State vs. UCF Betting Trends

Oklahoma State has compiled a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread twice when favored by 2.5 points or more this season (in three opportunities).

UCF has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this year.

The Knights have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.

Oklahoma State & UCF 2023 Futures Odds

Oklahoma State To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +400 Bet $100 to win $400 UCF To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.