In the upcoming matchup versus the St. Louis Blues, which begins at 9:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Miles Wood to find the back of the net for the Colorado Avalanche? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Wood has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Wood has zero points on the power play.

Wood's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

