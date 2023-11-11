Should you wager on Josh Manson to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the St. Louis Blues go head to head on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Josh Manson score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Manson stats and insights

Manson is yet to score through 12 games this season.

In one game against the Blues this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Manson has no points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 33 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks sixth.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

