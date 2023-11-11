Camilo Villegas is in second place, with a score of -18, following the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship at Port Royal Golf Course.

Looking to place a bet on Camilo Villegas at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +400 to win the tournament this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

71 / 6,828 yards Villegas Odds to Win: +400 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Camilo Villegas Insights

Villegas has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 13 rounds, while scoring among the top five in four of those rounds.

Villegas has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In his past five tournaments, Villegas has finished in the top five twice.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

Villegas has finished with a score better than the tournament average in two of his past five events, including two finishes within three shots of the leader.

Villegas is heading into this tournament with two consecutive top-five placements.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 11 29 -12 258 0 4 2 2 $747,673

Other Players at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Villegas has one top-five finish in his past four appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 36th.

Villegas has made the cut in each of his last four trips to this event.

The most recent time Villegas played this event was in 2022, and he finished 54th.

Measuring 6,828 yards, Port Royal Golf Course is set up as a par 71 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on Tour have averaged 7,001 yards.

The courses that Villegas has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,317 yards, while Port Royal Golf Course will be at 6,828 yards this week.

Villegas' Last Time Out

Villegas was rather mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 45th percentile of competitors.

He shot well to finish in the 96th percentile on par 4s at the World Wide Technology Championship, averaging 3.73 strokes on those 40 holes.

Villegas was better than 91% of the field at the World Wide Technology Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Villegas fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on four of 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other golfers averaged 2.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Villegas carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.4).

Villegas carded more birdies or better (15) than the field average of 7.1 on the 40 par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship.

In that most recent competition, Villegas had a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s, equal to the field average.

Villegas ended the World Wide Technology Championship carding a birdie or better on 11 par-5 holes, while the field averaged 6.7 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the World Wide Technology Championship averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Villegas finished without one.

All statistics in this article reflect Villegas' performance prior to the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.