Will Cale Makar Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 11?
On Saturday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the St. Louis Blues. Is Cale Makar going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Cale Makar score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Makar stats and insights
- Makar has scored in three of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Blues this season in one game (three shots).
- Makar has picked up one goal and five assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have given up 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks sixth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
