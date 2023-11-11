Looking at the schools in the CAA, who are the top teams in the conference going into Week 11 of the college football season? In this week's power rankings, which are located below, we take a look at each team and how they stack up.

CAA Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Villanova

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 8-2

7-2 | 8-2 Overall Rank: 3rd

3rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 50th

50th Last Game: W 45-33 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Towson

Towson Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

2. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 9-1

7-3 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 7th

7th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 34th

34th Last Game: W 24-8 vs William & Mary

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Stony Brook

@ Stony Brook Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

3. Delaware

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 9-1

7-2 | 9-1 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 75th

75th Last Game: L 33-27 vs Elon

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Campbell

@ Campbell Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

4. New Hampshire

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 32nd

32nd Last Game: L 45-33 vs Villanova

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Monmouth

@ Monmouth Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

5. Monmouth

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 23rd

23rd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 59th

59th Last Game: W 56-17 vs Stony Brook

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: New Hampshire

New Hampshire Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: NBC Sports Networks (Watch on Fubo)

6. Elon

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 25th

25th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th

9th Last Game: W 33-27 vs Delaware

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Richmond

@ Richmond Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

7. William & Mary

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-3

5-4 | 7-3 Overall Rank: 45th

45th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 53rd

53rd Last Game: L 24-8 vs Albany (NY)

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Hampton

@ Hampton Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

8. Rhode Island

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 6-4

5-4 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 47th

47th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 38th

38th Last Game: W 34-28 vs New Hampshire

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: NC A&T

NC A&T Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

9. Campbell

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 50th

50th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 63rd

63rd Last Game: L 59-7 vs North Carolina

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Delaware

Delaware Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

10. Richmond

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 6-4

6-3 | 6-4 Overall Rank: 54th

54th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 101st

101st Last Game: W 44-13 vs Campbell

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Elon

Elon Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Monumental Sports (Watch on Fubo)

11. Towson

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 58th

58th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st

21st Last Game: W 42-32 vs NC A&T

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Villanova

@ Villanova Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

12. Hampton

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 5-6

5-4 | 5-6 Overall Rank: 80th

80th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 69th

69th Last Game: W 42-35 vs Maine

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: William & Mary

William & Mary Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

13. Maine

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 2-8

2-8 | 2-8 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 47th

47th Last Game: L 42-35 vs Hampton

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: BYE

14. NC A&T

Current Record: 1-8 | Projected Record: 1-9

1-8 | 1-9 Overall Rank: 92nd

92nd Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th

17th Last Game: L 42-32 vs Towson

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

15. Stony Brook

Current Record: 0-9 | Projected Record: 0-9

0-9 | 0-9 Overall Rank: 114th

114th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 7th

7th Last Game: L 56-17 vs Monmouth

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Albany (NY)

Albany (NY) Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

1:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel:

