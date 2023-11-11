As we head into Week 11 of the college football schedule, which team is on top of the Big South? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Big South Power Rankings

Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.

1. Gardner-Webb

Current Record: 5-4 | Projected Record: 7-2

5-4 | 7-2 Overall Rank: 41st

41st Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 36th

36th Last Game: W 45-44 vs Bryant

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Tennessee Tech

@ Tennessee Tech Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Bryant

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 5-5

4-5 | 5-5 Overall Rank: 57th

57th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 76th

76th Last Game: L 45-44 vs Gardner-Webb

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Lindenwood

@ Lindenwood Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Charleston Southern

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 4-5

4-5 | 4-5 Overall Rank: 90th

90th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 67th

67th Last Game: W 35-21 vs Tennessee State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: @ Robert Morris

@ Robert Morris Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Robert Morris

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 2-7

3-6 | 2-7 Overall Rank: 99th

99th Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 56th

56th Last Game: W 21-20 vs Southeast Missouri State

Next Game

Week 11 Opponent: Charleston Southern

Charleston Southern Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11

12:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 11 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

