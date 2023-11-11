Top Player Prop Bets for Avalanche vs. Blues on November 11, 2023
The Colorado Avalanche host the St. Louis Blues at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Mikko Rantanen, Robert Thomas and others in this game.
Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Avalanche vs. Blues Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche
Mikko Rantanen Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has scored 18 points in 12 games (eight goals and 10 assists).
Rantanen Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|2
|1
|3
|5
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|5
Cale Makar Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Cale Makar has three goals and 12 assists to total 15 points (1.3 per game).
Makar Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|0
|3
|3
|2
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|0
Nathan MacKinnon Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
Nathan MacKinnon has six goals and eight assists for Colorado.
MacKinnon Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Kraken
|Nov. 9
|1
|2
|3
|3
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 7
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Blues
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|2
|at Sabres
|Oct. 29
|0
|0
|0
|4
NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues
Robert Thomas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Thomas drives the offense for St. Louis with 11 points (0.9 per game), with six goals and five assists in 12 games (playing 20:22 per game).
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|1
|2
|2
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|1
|0
|1
|2
Jordan Kyrou Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)
Jordan Kyrou has racked up six points this season, with two goals and four assists.
Kyrou Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Nov. 9
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Jets
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Canadiens
|Nov. 4
|1
|2
|3
|9
|vs. Devils
|Nov. 3
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Avalanche
|Nov. 1
|0
|0
|0
|3
