Avalanche vs. Blues: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (8-4), coming off a 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken, host the St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW. The Blues defeated the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 in their last game.
Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-250)
|Blues (+200)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 66.7% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (8-4).
- Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -250 or shorter in just two games this season, and won both.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Avalanche a 71.4% chance to win.
- Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6 combined goals in six of 12 games this season.
Avalanche vs Blues Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Blues Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Blues Total (Rank)
|40 (17th)
|Goals
|28 (30th)
|35 (8th)
|Goals Allowed
|33 (6th)
|8 (20th)
|Power Play Goals
|1 (32nd)
|6 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (14th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche are ranked 17th in the league with 40 goals this season, an average of 3.3 per contest.
- The Avalanche are ranked eighth in league play for the fewest goals against this season, having conceded 35 total goals (2.9 per game).
- The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +5.
