The Colorado Avalanche (8-4) and St. Louis Blues (6-5-1) face off at Ball Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW. The Avalanche fell to the Seattle Kraken 4-3 in their most recent outing, while the Blues are coming off a 2-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here is a look at which club we predict will come out on top in Saturday's action on the ice.

Avalanche vs. Blues Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Avalanche 4, Blues 2.

Moneyline Pick: Avalanche (-250)

Avalanche (-250) Total Pick: Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average)

Under 6 (computer predicts 5.8 goals on average) Spread Pick: Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche Splits and Trends

The Avalanche are 1-0-1 in overtime contests as part of an 8-4 overall record.

In the one game this season the Avalanche recorded just one goal, they won.

The Avalanche have scored more than two goals in eight games (7-1-0, 14 points).

In the five games when Colorado has recorded a single power-play goal, it won every time (10 points).

In the nine games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado is 6-3-0 (12 points).

The Avalanche have been outshot by opponents two times, and went 1-1-0 (two points).

Team Stats Comparison

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 11th 3.33 Goals Scored 2.33 30th 12th 2.92 Goals Allowed 2.75 6th 5th 33.9 Shots 27.2 30th 7th 28.1 Shots Allowed 32 23rd 21st 17.39% Power Play % 2.86% 32nd 3rd 88% Penalty Kill % 72.73% 26th

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

