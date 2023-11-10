Oddsmakers give the UNLV Rebels (7-2) the edge when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) on Friday, November 10, 2023 in a matchup between MWC foes at Allegiant Stadium. UNLV is favored by 5.5 points. This game has an over/under of 50.5 points.

UNLV is compiling 426 yards per game on offense, which ranks 40th in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Rebels rank 85th, giving up 390.7 yards per game. From an offensive standpoint, Wyoming is posting 23.9 points per contest (89th-ranked). It ranks 66th in the FBS on the other side of the ball (25.1 points surrendered per game).

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wyoming vs. UNLV Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

UNLV vs Wyoming Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UNLV -5.5 -110 -110 50.5 -105 -115 -225 +180

Looking to place a bet on Wyoming vs. UNLV? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Wyoming Recent Performance

The Cowboys are really playing poorly right now offensively, gaining 255.7 yards per game in their past three games (-113-worst in college football). Defensively, they are conceding 377 (75th-ranked).

In their past three games, the Cowboys are putting up 19.3 points per game (-54-worst in college football), and giving up 27 per game (-11-worst).

In its past three games, Wyoming has thrown for 145.7 yards per game (-92-worst in the nation), and given up 164.7 through the air (51st).

The Cowboys are -66-worst in college football in rushing yards per game during their past three games (110), and -97-worst in rushing yards given up (212.3).

In their last three contests, the Cowboys have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

In its past three contests, Wyoming has hit the over once.

Wyoming Betting Records & Stats

Wyoming has a 5-2-1 record against the spread this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread four times this year (4-0 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs.

Wyoming games have hit the over in three out of eight opportunities (37.5%).

Wyoming has entered the game as an underdog five times this season and won twice.

Wyoming is this season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.

Bet on Wyoming to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 1,195 yards on 109-of-184 passing with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 235 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has rushed 114 times for 686 yards, with three touchdowns.

Wyatt Wieland has registered 29 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 270 (30 yards per game). He's been targeted 46 times and has four touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has caught 13 passes and compiled 259 receiving yards (28.8 per game) with five touchdowns.

Treyton Welch has racked up 218 reciving yards (24.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

DeVonne Harris has three sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 25 tackles.

Easton Gibbs, Wyoming's tackle leader, has 68 tackles, three TFL, 1.5 sacks, and one interception this year.

Wrook Brown leads the team with three interceptions, while also putting up 33 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.