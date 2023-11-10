The UNLV Rebels (7-2) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) in a matchup on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Rebels favored to win by 3.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UNLV vs. Wyoming matchup in this article.

Wyoming vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Time: 10:45 PM ET

Channel: Fox Sports 1

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Wyoming vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Wyoming vs. UNLV Betting Trends

Wyoming is 5-2-1 ATS this season.

The Cowboys have covered the spread four times this year (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

UNLV has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.

When playing as at least 3.5-point favorites this season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 3-1.

Wyoming 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC +2200 Bet $100 to win $2200

