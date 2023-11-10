The UNLV Rebels (7-2) play a familiar opponent when they host the Wyoming Cowboys (6-3) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Allegiant Stadium in an MWC clash.

UNLV ranks 67th in scoring defense this year (25.4 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking 16th-best in the FBS with 36.7 points per game. Wyoming has been sputtering offensively, ranking 11th-worst with 302.1 total yards per game. It has been more productive defensively, allowing 375.6 total yards per contest (70th-ranked).

Wyoming vs. UNLV Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 10:45 PM ET

10:45 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Paradise, Nevada Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Wyoming vs. UNLV Key Statistics

Wyoming UNLV 302.1 (126th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 426 (44th) 375.6 (65th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.7 (77th) 152.4 (75th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200.8 (17th) 149.7 (125th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.2 (72nd) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 16 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 19 (5th)

Wyoming Stats Leaders

Andrew Peasley has thrown for 1,195 yards on 109-of-184 passing with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 235 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Harrison Waylee has rushed for 686 yards on 114 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Wyatt Wieland leads his team with 270 receiving yards on 29 catches with four touchdowns.

Ayir Asante has totaled 259 receiving yards (28.8 yards per game) and five touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Treyton Welch has racked up 218 reciving yards (24.2 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

UNLV Stats Leaders

Jayden Maiava has thrown for 1,826 yards (202.9 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64.9% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 159 rushing yards on 40 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Vincent Davis has racked up 520 yards on 90 carries while finding paydirt four times.

Donavyn Lester has been handed the ball 77 times this year and racked up 388 yards (43.1 per game) with eight touchdowns.

Ricky White has hauled in 55 receptions for 874 yards (97.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jacob De Jesus has grabbed 35 passes while averaging 39.6 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Senika McKie has been the target of 39 passes and racked up 17 catches for 227 yards, an average of 25.2 yards per contest.

