The UNLV Rebels should come out on top in their matchup against the Wyoming Cowboys at 10:45 PM on Friday, November 10, based on our computer model. If you're seeking more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Wyoming vs. UNLV Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction UNLV (-5.5) Over (50.5) UNLV 33, Wyoming 23

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Cowboys based on the moneyline is 35.7%.

So far this year, the Cowboys have put together a 5-2-1 record against the spread.

In games it has played as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season, Wyoming is 4-0 against the spread.

Out of the Cowboys' eight games with a set total, three have hit the over (37.5%).

Wyoming games this season have averaged an over/under of 45.1 points, 5.4 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

UNLV Betting Info (2023)

The Rebels have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this game.

The Rebels have seven wins in eight games against the spread this season.

UNLV has an ATS record of 3-1 when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

The Rebels have played eight games this year and five of them have hit the over.

UNLV games average 56.1 total points per game this season, 5.6 greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Cowboys vs. Rebels 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed UNLV 36.7 25.4 38.3 23.5 35.4 27.0 Wyoming 23.9 25.1 28.5 21.5 14.7 32.3

