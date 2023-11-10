The Creighton Bluejays (1-0) face the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) at 12:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on FloHoops.

Continue reading for information on how to live stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota vs. Creighton 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Coyotes put up an average of 69.8 points per game last year, 8.0 more points than the 61.8 the Bluejays gave up to opponents.

South Dakota went 13-2 last season when allowing fewer than 71.0 points.

Last year, the Bluejays averaged 71.0 points per game, only 2.0 more points than the 69.0 the Coyotes allowed.

Creighton had a 15-2 record last season when scoring more than 69.0 points.

The Bluejays shot 43.5% from the field last season, 3.6 percentage points lower than the 47.1% the Coyotes allowed to opponents.

The Coyotes shot 30.2% from the field, 10.8% lower than the 41.0% the Bluejays' opponents shot last season.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota Schedule