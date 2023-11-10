The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) square off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.

South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

TV: ESPN+

South Dakota Stats Insights

The Coyotes made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros allowed to their opponents (44.2%).

South Dakota had an 8-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Coyotes were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vaqueros ranked 61st.

Last year, the Coyotes recorded 8.9 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Vaqueros gave up (78.2).

South Dakota had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.

South Dakota Home & Away Comparison

South Dakota averaged 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 16.8 more points than it averaged in road games (61.5).

The Coyotes ceded 72.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.9).

When playing at home, South Dakota sunk 3.4 more treys per game (10.7) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (46.2%) compared to away from home (32.8%).

South Dakota Upcoming Schedule