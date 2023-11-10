How to Watch South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:18 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) square off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
South Dakota vs. UT Rio Grande Valley Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Sports Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
South Dakota Stats Insights
- The Coyotes made 43.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.1 percentage points lower than the Vaqueros allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
- South Dakota had an 8-4 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.2% from the field.
- The Coyotes were the 266th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Vaqueros ranked 61st.
- Last year, the Coyotes recorded 8.9 fewer points per game (69.3) than the Vaqueros gave up (78.2).
- South Dakota had an 8-1 record last season when scoring more than 78.2 points.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
South Dakota Home & Away Comparison
- South Dakota averaged 78.3 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 16.8 more points than it averaged in road games (61.5).
- The Coyotes ceded 72.8 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.1 fewer points than they allowed in road games (75.9).
- When playing at home, South Dakota sunk 3.4 more treys per game (10.7) than when playing on the road (7.3). It also owned a higher three-point percentage at home (46.2%) compared to away from home (32.8%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
South Dakota Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Mount Marty
|W 85-53
|Sanford Coyote Sports Center
|11/10/2023
|UT Rio Grande Valley
|-
|Sanford Sports Pentagon
|11/14/2023
|@ DePaul
|-
|Wintrust Arena
|11/17/2023
|VMI
|-
|Desert Diamond Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.