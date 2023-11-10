Friday's contest at D.J. Sokol Arena has the Creighton Bluejays (1-0) squaring off against the South Dakota Coyotes (1-0) at 12:30 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 82-53 victory as our model heavily favors Creighton.

The Coyotes took care of business in their most recent outing 85-57 against Northern State on Monday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota vs. Creighton Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

South Dakota vs. Creighton Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 82, South Dakota 53

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Coyotes scored 69.8 points per game last season (86th in college basketball) and gave up 69 (290th in college basketball) for a +23 scoring differential overall.

South Dakota averaged 0.8 more points in Summit action (70.6) than overall (69.8).

The Coyotes put up more points at home (72.7 per game) than on the road (68.3) last season.

South Dakota allowed 64.4 points per game at home last season, and 71.7 away.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.