How to Watch Duke vs. Arizona on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 11:17 AM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 12 Arizona Wildcats (1-0) battle the No. 2 Duke Blue Devils (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cameron Indoor Stadium. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Duke vs. Arizona Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Duke Stats Insights
- The Blue Devils shot 45.2% from the field last season, 4.4 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Wildcats allowed to opponents.
- In games Duke shot higher than 40.8% from the field, it went 17-3 overall.
- The Wildcats ranked 12th in rebounding in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 20th.
- Last year, the Blue Devils averaged just 0.9 more points per game (72) than the Wildcats gave up (71.1).
- When Duke put up more than 71.1 points last season, it went 14-1.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 8.8 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils had given up to their opponents (40.6%).
- Arizona went 22-3 when it shot higher than 40.6% from the field.
- The Wildcats were the 12th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Blue Devils finished 25th.
- The Wildcats' 81.9 points per game last year were 18.3 more points than the 63.6 the Blue Devils allowed to opponents.
- Arizona went 15-0 last season when giving up fewer than 72 points.
Duke Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Duke fared better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 68 per game when playing on the road.
- When playing at home, the Blue Devils gave up 7.6 fewer points per game (60.8) than when playing on the road (68.4).
- Duke drained 7.3 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which was 0.2 more threes and 0.6% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1 threes per game, 34.5% three-point percentage).
Arizona Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Arizona scored 85.2 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 77.1.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than away (74.5).
- Arizona sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than away (9) last season. However, it had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (35.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Duke Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Dartmouth
|W 92-54
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/10/2023
|Arizona
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/14/2023
|Michigan State
|-
|United Center
|11/17/2023
|Bucknell
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Morgan State
|W 122-59
|McKale Center
|11/10/2023
|@ Duke
|-
|Cameron Indoor Stadium
|11/13/2023
|Southern
|-
|McKale Center
|11/17/2023
|Belmont
|-
|McKale Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.