Will Ross Colton Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 9?
The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming game versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Thursday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Ross Colton light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Ross Colton score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Colton stats and insights
- Colton has scored in three of 11 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has attempted one shot in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.
- Colton has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 2.5 shots per game, and converts 10.7% of them.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
