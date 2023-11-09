For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Colorado Avalanche and the Seattle Kraken on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, is Logan O'Connor a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Logan O'Connor score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Connor stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, O'Connor has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken one shot and scored one goal.

O'Connor has no points on the power play.

O'Connor averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 23.1%.

Kraken defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kraken are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW

ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

