Avalanche vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (8-3) host the Seattle Kraken (4-6-3) at Ball Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW. The Avalanche have won four in a row at home.
Avalanche vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-225)
|Kraken (+185)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won eight of their 11 games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (72.7%).
- Colorado has played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -225 or shorter and won every time.
- The Avalanche have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- Colorado and its opponent have gone over 6.5 combined goals in five of 11 games this season.
Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Kraken Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|37 (18th)
|Goals
|34 (22nd)
|31 (5th)
|Goals Allowed
|44 (25th)
|8 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|10 (13th)
|5 (4th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (21st)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche are ranked 18th in the league with 37 goals this season, an average of 3.4 per contest.
- The Avalanche have conceded the fifth-fewest goals in NHL play this season, 31 (2.8 per game).
- The squad has the league's seventh-best goal differential at +6 this season.
