How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kraken Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:13 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Having taken four in a row at home, the Colorado Avalanche host the Seattle Kraken on Thursday, beginning at 9:00 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Watch on ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW as the Avalanche try to knock off the Kraken.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Avalanche vs Kraken Additional Info
|Avalanche vs Kraken Odds/Over/Under
|Avalanche vs Kraken Prediction
|Avalanche vs Kraken Betting Trends & Stats
|Avalanche vs Kraken Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Avalanche vs. Kraken Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/17/2023
|Kraken
|Avalanche
|4-1 COL
Avalanche Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Avalanche are one of the stingiest units in NHL action, giving up 31 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank fifth.
- The Avalanche rank 18th in the league with 37 goals scored (3.4 per game).
- On the defensive end, the Avalanche have given up 2.8 goals per game (28 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mikko Rantanen
|11
|8
|9
|17
|6
|7
|53.5%
|Cale Makar
|11
|3
|11
|14
|7
|10
|-
|Nathan MacKinnon
|11
|5
|6
|11
|11
|8
|40.4%
|Artturi Lehkonen
|11
|3
|4
|7
|4
|4
|30%
|Valeri Nichushkin
|11
|1
|6
|7
|5
|4
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kraken Stats & Trends
- The Kraken give up 3.4 goals per game (44 in total), 25th in the league.
- The Kraken's 34 goals on the season (2.6 per game) rank them 22nd in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Kraken have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- Defensively, the Kraken have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.
Kraken Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jaden Schwartz
|13
|6
|5
|11
|3
|8
|62.2%
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|13
|4
|6
|10
|4
|7
|33.3%
|Vince Dunn
|13
|2
|8
|10
|8
|8
|-
|Jared McCann
|13
|6
|3
|9
|3
|0
|58.3%
|Eeli Tolvanen
|13
|3
|4
|7
|3
|3
|50%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.