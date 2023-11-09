Will Artturi Lehkonen Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 9?
Can we anticipate Artturi Lehkonen finding the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche match up against the Seattle Kraken at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Artturi Lehkonen score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Lehkonen stats and insights
- In three of 11 games this season, Lehkonen has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken three shots and scored one goal.
- Lehkonen has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Lehkonen's shooting percentage is 8.8%, and he averages 3.1 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 44 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
