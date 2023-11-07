Will Tomas Tatar Score a Goal Against the Devils on November 7?
Can we anticipate Tomas Tatar lighting the lamp when the Colorado Avalanche play the New Jersey Devils at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Tomas Tatar score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Tatar stats and insights
- Tatar is yet to score through nine games this season.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- Tatar has no points on the power play.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 19th in goals allowed, giving up 38 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
