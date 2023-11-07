Nathan MacKinnon and the Colorado Avalanche will play on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. Does a wager on MacKinnon interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Nathan MacKinnon vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Avalanche vs Devils Game Info

MacKinnon Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, MacKinnon has a plus-minus rating of 0, while averaging 21:19 on the ice per game.

In four of 10 games this year, MacKinnon has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In five of 10 games this season, MacKinnon has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

MacKinnon has an assist in three of 10 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability is 48.8% that MacKinnon hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

MacKinnon has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

MacKinnon Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 38 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (+5) ranks seventh-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 10 Games 2 9 Points 2 4 Goals 2 5 Assists 0

