Should you bet on Jack Johnson to find the back of the net when the Colorado Avalanche and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Jack Johnson score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Johnson stats and insights

Johnson is yet to score through 10 games this season.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Devils.

Johnson has zero points on the power play.

Devils defensive stats

The Devils have given up 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17 hits and 12.1 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

