Devon Toews will be among those in action Tuesday when his Colorado Avalanche play the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena. There are prop bets for Toews available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Devon Toews vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Avalanche vs Devils Game Info

Toews Season Stats Insights

Toews has averaged 23:10 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

Toews has scored a goal in one of 10 games this year.

Toews has a point in four games this year through 10 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

Toews has an assist in three of 10 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability is 48.8% that Toews hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is a 42.6% chance of Toews having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Toews Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 38 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's seventh-best goal differential at +5.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 10 Games 2 4 Points 0 1 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

