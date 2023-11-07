South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Corson County Today - November 7
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Corson County, South Dakota today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Corson County, South Dakota High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McIntosh High School at Bison High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 7
- Location: Bison, SD
- Conference: B Region 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
