Player prop bet odds for Mikko Rantanen and others are available when the Colorado Avalanche host the New Jersey Devils at Ball Arena on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Avalanche vs. Devils Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +145, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

One of Colorado's top offensive players this season is Rantanen, who has scored 14 points in 10 games (six goals and eight assists).

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 2 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 3 4 5

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Cale Makar has racked up 11 points (1.1 per game), scoring three goals and adding eight assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 0 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 2 3 1

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154)

1.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

Nathan MacKinnon has nine total points for Colorado, with four goals and five assists.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 4 at Penguins Oct. 26 0 0 0 5 at Islanders Oct. 24 1 0 1 8

NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils

Jesper Bratt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Jesper Bratt has helped lead the offense for New Jersey this season with seven goals and 11 assists.

Bratt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Blackhawks Nov. 5 0 0 0 1 at Blues Nov. 3 0 0 0 2 at Wild Nov. 2 1 3 4 2 vs. Wild Oct. 29 2 1 3 5 vs. Sabres Oct. 27 1 0 1 2

