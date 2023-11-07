Avalanche vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:46 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (7-3) will try to prolong a three-game home win streak when they square off against the New Jersey Devils (7-3-1) on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
Avalanche vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Avalanche (-185)
|Devils (+150)
|6
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche Betting Insights
- The Avalanche have won 70.0% of their games this season when they've been a moneyline favorite (7-3).
- Colorado has played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -185 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Avalanche have an implied win probability of 64.9%.
- In four of 10 matches this season, Colorado and its opponent have combined to finish above 6 goals.
Avalanche vs Devils Additional Info
Avalanche vs. Devils Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Devils Total (Rank)
|31 (22nd)
|Goals
|43 (6th)
|28 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|38 (19th)
|7 (16th)
|Power Play Goals
|18 (1st)
|3 (1st)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|9 (18th)
Avalanche Advanced Stats
- The Avalanche offense's 31 total goals (3.1 per game) rank 22nd in the NHL.
- The Avalanche are ranked sixth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having given up 28 total goals (2.8 per game).
- The team is ranked 11th in goal differential at +3.
