The Akron Zips (0-0) take on the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (0-0) on Monday, November 6, 2023 at Frost Arena. It tips at 9:15 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Dakota State vs. Akron Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:15 PM ET Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

South Dakota State Stats Insights

The Jackrabbits made 45% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.2 percentage points higher than the Zips allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

South Dakota State went 16-3 when it shot higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Jackrabbits were the 288th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Zips ranked 147th.

Last year, the Jackrabbits put up 70.9 points per game, only four more points than the 66.9 the Zips gave up.

South Dakota State had a 15-4 record last season when putting up more than 66.9 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Dakota State Home & Away Comparison

South Dakota State put up 78.5 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 66.6 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Jackrabbits allowed 68.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 71.9.

In home games, South Dakota State drained 3.4 more threes per game (9.7) than away from home (6.3). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (40.6%) compared to in road games (30.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Dakota State Upcoming Schedule