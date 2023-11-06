Nuggets vs. Pelicans: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (6-1) host the New Orleans Pelicans (4-2) after winning four home games in a row. The Nuggets are favored by 5.5 points in the contest, which tips at 9:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup has an over/under of 223.5.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Odds & Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and BSNO
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-5.5
|223.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In three games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 total points.
- Denver's games this season have had an average of 219.3 points, 4.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 4-3-0 ATS this season.
- Denver has won six of the seven games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Denver has been at least a -250 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.
- The implied probability of a win from the Nuggets, based on the moneyline, is 71.4%.
Nuggets vs Pelicans Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 223.5
|% of Games Over 223.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|3
|42.9%
|114.6
|222.8
|104.7
|215.7
|224.9
|Pelicans
|3
|50%
|108.2
|222.8
|111
|215.7
|225.3
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The 114.6 points per game the Nuggets average are just 3.6 more points than the Pelicans allow (111).
- Denver has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 4-0 record overall when putting up more than 111 points.
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|4-3
|2-2
|2-5
|Pelicans
|4-2
|0-0
|2-4
Nuggets vs. Pelicans Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Pelicans
|114.6
|108.2
|13
|23
|4-0
|3-1
|4-0
|3-1
|104.7
|111
|5
|13
|3-2
|3-0
|5-0
|3-0
