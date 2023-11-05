The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak.

How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings

When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia TV: FOX

Vikings Insights

The Vikings rack up 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Falcons allow.

The Vikings collect 57.2 more yards per game (353.8) than the Falcons give up per outing (296.6).

This season Minnesota runs for 28.7 fewer yards per game (73.3) than Atlanta allows (102).

This season the Vikings have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (7).

Vikings Away Performance

In road games, the Vikings put up 23 points per game and concede 17.5. That's more than they score overall (21.9), but less than they give up (20.3).

The Vikings' average yards gained (301.3) and conceded (301.8) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 353.8 and 322.8, respectively.

In road games, Minnesota accumulates 233.5 passing yards per game and concedes 157.3. That's less than it gains (280.5) and allows (221.1) overall.

The Vikings' average yards rushing in road games (67.8) is lower than their overall average (73.3). But their average yards conceded on the road (144.5) is higher than overall (101.6).

In road games, the Vikings convert 38.8% of third downs and allow 39.3% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (41.3%) and allow (43.5%) overall.

Vikings Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 at Chicago W 19-13 FOX 10/23/2023 San Francisco W 22-17 ABC/ESPN 10/29/2023 at Green Bay W 24-10 FOX 11/5/2023 at Atlanta - FOX 11/12/2023 New Orleans - FOX 11/19/2023 at Denver - NBC 11/27/2023 Chicago - ABC/ESPN

