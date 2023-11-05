How to Watch Vikings vs. Falcons on TV or Free Live Stream - Week 9
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 5:57 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Minnesota Vikings (4-4) visit the Atlanta Falcons (4-4) on Sunday, November 5, 2023 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and will attempt to extend a three-game winning streak.
In the article below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.
How to Watch Falcons vs. Vikings
- When: Sunday, November 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: FOX
Vikings Insights
- The Vikings rack up 21.9 points per game, comparable to the 20.1 the Falcons allow.
- The Vikings collect 57.2 more yards per game (353.8) than the Falcons give up per outing (296.6).
- This season Minnesota runs for 28.7 fewer yards per game (73.3) than Atlanta allows (102).
- This season the Vikings have turned the ball over 15 times, eight more than the Falcons' takeaways (7).
Vikings Away Performance
- In road games, the Vikings put up 23 points per game and concede 17.5. That's more than they score overall (21.9), but less than they give up (20.3).
- The Vikings' average yards gained (301.3) and conceded (301.8) in away games are both lower than their overall averages of 353.8 and 322.8, respectively.
- In road games, Minnesota accumulates 233.5 passing yards per game and concedes 157.3. That's less than it gains (280.5) and allows (221.1) overall.
- The Vikings' average yards rushing in road games (67.8) is lower than their overall average (73.3). But their average yards conceded on the road (144.5) is higher than overall (101.6).
- In road games, the Vikings convert 38.8% of third downs and allow 39.3% to be converted by their opponent. That's less than they convert (41.3%) and allow (43.5%) overall.
Vikings Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|10/15/2023
|at Chicago
|W 19-13
|FOX
|10/23/2023
|San Francisco
|W 22-17
|ABC/ESPN
|10/29/2023
|at Green Bay
|W 24-10
|FOX
|11/5/2023
|at Atlanta
|-
|FOX
|11/12/2023
|New Orleans
|-
|FOX
|11/19/2023
|at Denver
|-
|NBC
|11/27/2023
|Chicago
|-
|ABC/ESPN
